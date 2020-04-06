Wendy Williams Lashes Out At NeNe Leakes For ‘Ambush’ FaceTime Call On Instagram Live

By Rachel West.

Wendy Williams - Getty Images
Wendy Williams is unimpressed with NeNe Leakes’ attempt to “ambush” her into a FaceTime call.

While on Instagram Live on Friday, Leakes dialled up a not so willing Williams.

The talk show host wasn’t mincing words during a “Hot Topics” segment on Monday,  slamming her friend Leakes for her unexpected call.

Leakes was on Instagram Live as she FaceTimed her famous friends after a scheduled chat with fellow “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann had to be postponed due to technical difficulties.

“Honestly, here’s where the ambush comes in. She said, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people — she said, ‘We filming and I want you to be on the speaker.’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you one time.’ Remember my appearance? One time!” Williams says, describing a previous speakerphone chat with Leakes that made it into the show.

“I made it very clear, I am not a Housewife,” Williams states. “Sorry, my career is a bit … different … than being a Housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention.”

“Like, I know I make this look easy and I know I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons,” she says, continuing, “It’s a full motion picture behind the scenes. I’m not slumming for being some add on out the suitcase for some Housewife. And yeah, for me, that is slumming. For where I am.”

“Here’s protocol: when you call someone and you want them to participate in something, you call them off speaker in the other room first. ‘Wendy, I want to record with you, do you think you could?’ And I still would have said, ‘No NeNe, I’m not a Housewife,'” she adds.

Williams says she hung up on Leakes on Friday and hasn’t spoken to her since.

 

