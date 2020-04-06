Idris Elba Calls For Submissions For Inspirational Coronavirus Collage

Idris Elba is giving back to all his well-wishers.

On Monday, the actor put out a call for submissions from followers for an “inspirational collage” to go along with the new song “Need You”, by Emanuel.

Elba is looking for pictures and videos to show how people are coping through the coronavirus pandemic.

I want to document how people are coping, who they are coping with and what they absolutely NEED right now.

Please send your entry to idrisneedsyou@gmail.com or #Needyou2020 across all platforms.

WE ALL NEED HOPE RIGHT NOW. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 6, 2020

On March 16, Elba revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, keeping himself under quarantine as a result.

At the end of March, the actor explained that he had passed the quarantine period, but he and his family were “stuck in limbo” because they couldn’t get a flight back home.