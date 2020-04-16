Idris Elba Shares Inspirational Coronavirus Video Collage Set To Canadian Artist Emanuel’s Single ‘Need You’

Idris Elba is giving back to all his well-wishers.

On Thursday, the actor debuted an “inspirational collage” to go along with the new song “Need You”, by Canadian artist Emanuel.

The actor put the visual collage together with the help of fans around the world after he put out a call for submission last week from everyone stuck at home under self-isolation.

Elba gathered pictures and videos to show how people are coping through the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 4,500 people sent in submissions for the collaborative video, with entries from 20 countries.

I want to document how people are coping, who they are coping with and what they absolutely NEED right now.

Please send your entry to idrisneedsyou@gmail.com or #Needyou2020 across all platforms.

WE ALL NEED HOPE RIGHT NOW. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 6, 2020

On March 16, Elba revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, keeping himself under quarantine as a result.

At the end of March, the actor explained that he had passed the quarantine period, but he and his family were “stuck in limbo” because they couldn’t get a flight back home.

Emanuel. Photo: Matt Barnes

“Need You” is the first single from Emanuel’s upcoming debut EP Alt Therapy, set to be released this spring.