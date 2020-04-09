Florence Pugh has no patience for haters who criticize her relationship with Zach Braff because the “Scrubs” star is more than 20 years her senior, and she’s got support from Ariana Grande.

After an Instagram post the 24-year-old “Little Women” made in celebration of Braff’s 45th birthday, she returned for a followup post to blast the “horrid” and “hateful” comments about their age difference.

In a video she posted, Pugh said that within “eight minutes” of making the post, “70 per cent of the comments [were] hurling abuse and being horrid.”

Revealing all the negativity led her to turn off the comments on her page, she continued. “I will not allow that behaviour on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason,” she said.

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you,” she added.

“The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me, and I don’t want those followers,” Pugh concluded. “I don’t want that on my page. It’s embarrassing, it’s sad and I don’t know when cyberbullying became trendy.”

While the couple has kept their relationship quite quiet, Pugh’s birthday tribute gave fans a tiny look into their lives together.

Captioning a photo of the “Scrubs” alum cuddling up to their dog, Pugh writes: “Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

In the comments on the video, Grande chimed in to defend Pugh: “Oh I love and appreciate you so much,” and joking that she’d love to get one of Pugh’s quotes tattooed on her chest.

Grande then shared a now-deleted Instagram Story about her own “truly traumatic” experience of sharing her personal life online.

Braff and Pugh were first spotted holding hands last year during an outing in New York City. Earlier this year, Braff was supportive of the actress during award season, as Pugh celebrated her first Oscar nod for her work in “Little Women”. They were spotted together at some after-parties.

While neither has confirmed their relationship, Pugh poked fun at their age difference in an hilarious Instagram exchange:

Braff and Pugh met on the set of the short film “In The Time It Takes To Get There”. He will also direct the actress in the upcoming “The Secret Ingredients Of Rocket Cola”.