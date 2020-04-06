Florence Pugh Sends Sweet Birthday Message To Boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has a sweet message for her “special” guy.

The “Little Women” actress, 24, took to Instagram on Monday to wish her longtime boyfriend, Zach Braff a happy birthday. Braff turned 45 on April 6.

While the couple has kept their relationship quite quiet, Pugh’s birthday tribute gave fans a tiny look into their lives together.

Captioning a photo of the “Scrubs” alum cuddling up to their dog, Pugh writes: “Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

Braff and Pugh were first spotted holding hands last year during an outing in New York City. Earlier this year, Braff was supportive of the actress during award season, as Pugh celebrated her first Oscar nod for her work in “Little Women”. They were spotted together at some after-parties.

While neither has confirmed their relationship, Pugh poked fun at their age difference in an hilarious Instagram exchange:

Braff and Pugh met on the set of the short film “In The Time It Takes To Get There”. He will also direct the actress in the upcoming “The Secret Ingredients Of Rocket Cola”.