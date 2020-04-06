Tyler Cameron Slams Critics Who Suggest He’s Not The Right Fit For Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron is done dealing with criticism over his relationship with Hannah Brown.

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Jokes He ‘Finally Got Into’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Pants’ In Another TikTok

The season 15 “Bachelorette” runner-up took to social media to address members of Bachelor Nation who questioned the status of his relationship with Brown.

After sharing a series of photos on Instagram, with one of the group shots featuring the former “Bachelorette”, critics took to the comments to share their thoughts on the couple.

RELATED: Romance Rumours Continue To Swirl Around ‘The Bachelor’ Stars Peter Weber And Kelley Flanagan With New TikTok Video, Tyler Cameron Responds

In one comment that has since been deleted, a user advised rose lovers to “move on” and assured them that Hannah will “choose the perfect guy for her.”

“How many cats do you have?” the 27-year-old budding model responded.

An additional comment from another user read: “Tyler probably won’t read this but I’m sorry you definitely have 2 personalities. The dear sweet one on the bachelor and the one who is acting like a total jerk. Hannah probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough.”

“Looks like we got another cat lady on our hands,” Cameron responded.

Photo: Instagram

RELATED: Nick Viall Seemingly Slams Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron’s ‘Quarantine Crew’

The former “Bachelorette” flames sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida in mid-March.

The duo then started documenting their time on social media, confirming that they were self-isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic, dubbing themselves as part of “The Quarantine Crew”.

RELATED: Hannah Brown Sparks Backlash Over ‘Insensitive’ Instagram Caption Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Brown has since returned to her home state of Alabama to continue quarantine.