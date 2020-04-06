‘SNL”s Michael Che ‘Very Hurt And Angry’ Over Death Of His Grandmother From COVID-19

“Saturday Night Live” star and host of “Weekend Update”, Michael Che, announced that his grandmother has died from COVID-19.

In a post captioned, “I swear, I’m fine,” Che broke the news.

“Last night my grandmother passed away from coronavirus,” he wrote. “I’m doing okay, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone.”

Che added that he is also happy “she’s not in pain anymore” but admits to feeling “guilty” for feeling that way. “Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everyone else has losing someone very close and special.”

A number of celebs sent their condolences to Che, including Amy Schumer who wrote, “I’m so sorry honey. They don’t eat bats because they’re adventurous. They eat them because they are poor. At its most basic level this is about imbalance of wealth.”

Che’s post on his grandmother is the only one left on his now blank Instagram.

