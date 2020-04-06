Selena Quintanilla’s Widower Speaks Out On Upcoming Netflix Series

Selena Quintanilla’s widower wants to make it clear that he was not involved in the upcoming Netflix series about her life.

Chris Pérez, guitarist for Selena y Los Dinos and eventual husband to Quintanilla, took to Instagram to sound off on “Selena: The Series”, which stars Christian Serratos as the Tejana songstress and Jesse Posey as Pérez.

“Here is a pic I just saw of the actor playing me in the Netflix series,” Pérez wrote. “For the record, never met him, haven’t seen the script, and I have NO idea what is going on…..But, I’d love to find out.”

The still of Posey (brother of “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey) comes from a series of shots shared by the series’ Instagram account last week celebrating Quintanilla’s legacy on the 25th anniversary of her death.

“Selena’s personal life has made an impact on how I perceive mine. Her love for her family, husband, fans, and her other passions, was one of a kind,” Posey said. “She knew how to connect with her audience. She made her fans feel special and people knew her interactions with them were genuine. She was born an icon but always remained humble.”

“Selena: The Series” is being created in collaboration with the star’s family — her father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and sister, Suzette Quintanilla, serve as executive producers — so it’s not exactly surprising that Pérez wasn’t consulted.

Since his elopement with Quintanilla in 1992, Pérez has had a notoriously contentious relationship with her family. (Quintanilla Jr. once sued Pérez over a separate TV series based on the latter’s memoir, To Selena, With Love.) Which, ironically, will make for good drama on the series.

Selena: The Series – Part 1 is set to premiere in 2020.

