Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak Invade Anna Kendrick’s Home In ‘Don’t Slack’ Music Video From ‘Trolls: World Tour’

Anna Kendrick cannot get a moment of privacy from “Don’t Slack” collaborators Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick Get Riled Up

Timberlake and .Paak released their long-awaited collaboration from the “Trolls: World Tour” movie soundtrack. The video starts with a typical day in Kendrick’s home. The “Pitch Perfect” stands in front of the bathroom mirror in her pyjamas. Suddenly, .Paak emerges singing in the shower.

Kendrick walks away only to be greeted in the hall by a dancing Timberlake. She goes about her day but the “Don’t Slack” singers just won’t quit, emerging from her fridge and a cuckoo clock. Ultimately, the funky track is too much to ignore as Kendrick breaks into a rowdy dance routine.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Has A ‘Silent Conversation’ With Ellen

“Trolls: World Tour” stars all three celebrities, as well as James Corden, Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson, J. Balvin, Mary J. Blige and more. It premieres Friday, April 10 on digital rental.