Prince George, Princess Charlotte Have Been Sending Their Great Grandmother, The Queen, ‘Chatty Videos’

The future heir to the throne, Prince George, and his little siblings have been keeping in touch with their great grandmother, The Queen, throughout this COVID-19 pandemic by sending her adorable “chatty videos.”

Joining families around the world who are self-isolating, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are safely at Windsor Castle, the Cambridge family at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Birkhall in Scotland. And like the rest of us, they are using the power of technology to stay in touch.

The tech-savvy Queen has been increasingly using the phone and video calls to speak with her great grandchildren, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

“Kate Middleton ensures that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis speak to the Queen, known as ‘Gan Gan’ and Prince Philip as often as possible,” the insider told the Sun. “The older two talk on the telephone or send chatty videos to Windsor.”

Of course, Grandpa Prince Charles, who just recovered from coronavirus, received handmade get better cards from his grandchildren. Since he is on the mend, the kids chat with the keen environmentalist on all things wild happening at his home.

“They do like to chat away to Grandpa Charles and get lots of very helpful tips from him on animals and flowers, and speak to him about lambs, squirrels, [and] highland cattle,” the source added.

On Sunday, the Queen gave a rare broadcast address about the coronavirus that was watched around the world.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” she told those viewing the broadcast.