Ellen Pompeo’s Daughter Sienna Has Had Enough Of Brother Eli, Watch The Hilarious Video

By Aynslee Darmon.

Ellen Pompeo - Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo - Getty Images

It looks like Ellen Pompeo’s kids are over this self-isolation thing.

In a sweet video posted by the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, Sienna, 5, says brother Eli, 3, is “testing” her while the family of five are stuck inside amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“[He] is so annoying, and it’s just … he keeps testing me. … Eli. He keeps testing me,” the youngster tells Pompeo who is beind the camera. “Even when I was 4, he [would] keep testing me. Even now, I’m 5, he [is] still testing me. Every day, he tests me.”

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Urges People To ‘Stay Home’ After Medical Professional Enlist Her Help

When asked what they should do about it, Sienna replied, “We should separate.”

View this post on Instagram

Social distancing 101 from Sienna May 😷#micdrop

A post shared by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on

Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, share three children together, Sienna, Eli and their oldest Stella, 10.

Click to View Gallery

InstaGallery: Celebrities Posting About Coronavirus
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP