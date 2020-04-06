Ellen Pompeo’s Daughter Sienna Has Had Enough Of Brother Eli, Watch The Hilarious Video

It looks like Ellen Pompeo’s kids are over this self-isolation thing.

In a sweet video posted by the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, Sienna, 5, says brother Eli, 3, is “testing” her while the family of five are stuck inside amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“[He] is so annoying, and it’s just … he keeps testing me. … Eli. He keeps testing me,” the youngster tells Pompeo who is beind the camera. “Even when I was 4, he [would] keep testing me. Even now, I’m 5, he [is] still testing me. Every day, he tests me.”

When asked what they should do about it, Sienna replied, “We should separate.”

Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, share three children together, Sienna, Eli and their oldest Stella, 10.