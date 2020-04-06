Tears For Fears’ Curt Smith And Daughter Diva Cover ‘Mad World’ From Quarantine

Curt Smith is getting in some very important bonding time with his daughter during the quarantine.

The Tears for Fears member posted a video of him and his daughter. Diva Smith, 21, teaming up for an acoustic cover of “Donnie Darko”‘s “Mad World”. The Tears for Fears member took lead, accompanied by Diva’s delightful vocals, filming from the cover from their Los Angeles home.

“A quarantine hi from Diva and her father,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post.

Interestingly enough, Curt and Diva did not cover Tears for Fears’ original 1982 version of “Mad World”. Instead, they covered the famous cover by Michael Andrews and Gary Jules for the 2001 film “Donnie Darko”.