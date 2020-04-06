Reese Witherspoon Talks ‘Legally Blonde 3’ With Jennifer Lopez

Reese Witherspoon is teasing some details about “Legally Blonde 3”.

During an Instagram live chat with longtime pal Jennifer Lopez, the pair gushed over the beloved films and Lopez pressed for more info on the upcoming sequel.

“Oh, my god, we watched ‘Legally Blonde’ the other day,” Lopez said, revealing she watched the flick with 12-year-old twins Emme and Max. “Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my god, I forgot – I can’t believe I didn’t tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It’s so great.”

She added, “And then, my daughter’s like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.’ And I said, ‘There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.'”

Honoured by Lopez’s comments, Witherspoon revealed, “Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.”

Photo: Instagram/ReeseWitherspoon

“You should. You should,” Lopez encouraged. “That character was so amazing and so empowering and inspiring. Yeah, it’s great for girls.”

Last year, Witherspoon confirmed the long-awaited third instalment was happening with an Instagram post:

The first “Legally Blonde” was released in 2001, while “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde” dropped two years later in 2003.

No word on a possible release date for “Legally Blonde 3”.