Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Return Home From 3-Week Bahamas Quarantine

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have returned to the U.S. after spending a few weeks in the Bahamas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former “The Hills” star and her NFL pro hubby left the United States, where they live in Nashville, on March 15 when Cavallari and her hairstylist, Justin Anderson, posted a photo on a white sandy beach.

As reported by Buzzfeed, the first post was shared two days after a national emergency was declared in the U.S.

Anderson later shared another snap, this time a selfie of himself, Cavallari, Cutler and Anderson’s fiancé Austin Rhodes, revealing that their group is “stuck on an empty island and forced to quarantine.”

He also claimed they are barred from returning back, writing, he was “afraid of what we will go home to when they let us back into the States.”

Three weeks after their original post, the group were still in the Bahamas. Cavallari has even shared workout videos and snaps of her children from the island.

The new posts have left fans confused and questioning why they have not returned home.

TV writer and researcher Claire Downs has been following Cavallari and Butler’s posts closely, sharing an in-depth thread on Twitter:

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have been stuck in the Bahamas with her hairstylist for 22 days THREAD pic.twitter.com/z5dXQzjllX — claire (@clairecdowns) April 6, 2020

Cavallari announced on Tuesday via Instagram that the family had returned home to Tennessee from the Bahamas: “We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas so we jumped all over it.”