Tyra Banks Says She Has Gained 30 Pounds In One Year: ‘It’ll Come Off One Day, But Not Today’

Tyra Banks has opened up about her love of food and gaining 25 to 30 pounds because of it.

In Harper Baazar‘s “Food Diaries: Bite Size” series the model and talk show host called food her “hobby” with more enthusiasm than most people have for anything in their life.

“I have a very interesting relationship with food. I have to say that it is one of the most important things in my life,” she said. “A lot of my personal life, and the things that I like to do and my hobby is food.”

Banks made history last year when she came out of retirement for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, but revealed that she has gained weight since then.

“Right now, you can’t tell because I have on a men’s blazer, [but] I am 25 pounds heavier than I was on the cover of a very famous swimsuit magazine that came out last year,” she added.

Banks continued to say that she will eat what she wants, when she wants. “It’s like, when you’re tired and you’re working hard, you just go to this fast food and this fast food and this fast food, and you compare the burgers!”

Adding, “So I’m 30 pounds heavier and it’ll come off one day, but not today.”

But it was the part of her interview where Banks spoke about the game she likes to play, where she orders the same thing from two different restaurants at the same time that went viral.

“I cannot emphasize enough that the prompt here was ‘tell us what you typically eat in a day’,” Harper Baazar staffer Johnny LaZebnik wrote on Twitter.

i cannot emphasize enough that the prompt here was “tell us what you typically eat in a day” pic.twitter.com/4lBfzSUqJx — Johnny LaZebnik (@jlazebnik) April 3, 2020

“I do it with my son, I do it with my man, we line it up and then we score the different restaurants with the same item. What happens is, the next time you order, you know where to order from because one of them is always nasty,” Banks told viewers.

And of course the Internet could not handle just how extra Banks was.

