Billie Joe Armstrong Covers The Bangles With Susanna Hoffs

Billie Joe Armstrong is keeping fans entertained with a new cover featuring Susanna Hoffs.

The Green Day frontman uploaded a cover of The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” featuring none other than The Bangles’ own Hoffs. The cover was anchored by Armstrong’s trademark vocals and accompanied by an artsy split video.

The Bangles’ cover is part of Armstrong’s “No Fun Monday” covers. Last week, Armstrong covered “I Think We’re Alone Now”.

Armstrong recently revealed he has already penned six new Green Day songs in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been writing a lot of music, and I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on,” he told Kerrang! “I don’t know when I can get together with Mike and Tré, but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [producer] Butch Walker.”

Green Day released its 13th studio album, Father of All Motherf**kers, on Feb. 7.