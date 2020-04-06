Katherine McPhee Can Still Rock Her ‘American Idol’ Dress 14-Years-Later

Katherine McPhee is still killing that yellow dress.

McPhee, 36, has been a riot on social media while self-isolating. Recently, she tried on a yellow dress she wore on “American Idol” 14-years-ago. Spoiler alert: she still looks phenomenal in it.

No the simulation isn’t glitching, this really is me trying on the dresses I wore for Idol 14 years later… pic.twitter.com/iyAcQKZYN0 — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) April 6, 2020

“No the simulation isn’t glitching,” McPhee captioned a then-and-now side-by-side comparison of her wearing the dress. “This really is me trying on the dresses I wore for Idol 14 years later.”

During a recent live stream with her husband, David Foster, McPhee performed “I Have Nothing”, “God Bless the Child”, “Someone to Watch Over Me”, “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Bad Day” — all songs she performed on “American Idol”.