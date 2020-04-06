Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Run Their Non-Profit Under The Name ‘Archewell’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ambitious plans for their new non-profit.

The couple who have just moved to Los Angeles and have formally left their roles as working royals told ET Canada that their upcoming non-profit will be named Archewell, derived from the Greek word for “source of action.”

Firm plans for Archewell have not been decided but Harry and Meghan told the publication they want “to do something of meaning, to do something that matters”.

RELATED: Read Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Brand New Out-Of-Office Message

Paperwork filed in the United States last month names a wide range of ideas from charity and volunteering services, a website with multi-uses, as well as “education and training materials” through films, podcasts and books, the Telegraph first reported.

The trademark request also includes motion pictures which would fall in line with the reports that the couple hope to launch a production company.

A number of ideas have been trademarked but a source told Baazar.com. “The list of trademarking categories is extensive for protection purposes only.”

They added that it should not be read into and there are no plans for “Meghan to launch a lifestyle website ‘featuring information in the field of nutrition, general health, and mental health.'”

RELATED: Prince Harry Was On Hand To Support Meghan Markle While Recording ‘Elephant’, Filmmaker Reveals: ‘It Was Amazing Having Him There’

In a statement, reps for the couple said, “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

The couple is said to be “excited” for what is to come but still narrowing down their choices.