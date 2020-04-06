Reese Witherspoon And Offset Talk About Cars On Instagram Live

Offset and Reese Witherspoon need their own Quibi spin-off show.

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Pranks Celebrity Friends

The “Clout” rapper and “Big Little Lies” actress caught up on Instagram Live on Quibi launch day. Offset and Witherspoon both have shows on the new streaming platform: “Skrrt with Offset” and “Fierce Queens”, respectively.

Witherspoon told Offset about the old El Dorado in her dad’s front yard. The Migos’ member informs her it may be worth a pretty penny and that he might be interested in purchasing it.

“I’m gonna hook you up,” Witherspoon told Offset of her father’s 1975 Cadillac El Dorado collection.

RELATED: Offset Races Luxury Cars With Cardi B

Offset talking about collecting classic cars and Reese like I’ll put you in touch with my dad to buy his 75 El Dorado…. what even pic.twitter.com/j4uaJtBeJu — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 6, 2020

Offset hosts the celebrity car series “Skrrt with Offset” and Witherspoon hosts a nature series highlighting the females of the animal kingdom called “Fierce Queens”. Both shows premiered with the launch of Quibi on Monday.