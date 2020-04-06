Roseanne Barr Claims COVID-19 Was Created To ‘Get Rid Of All My Generation’

Never one to shy away from controversy, Roseanne Barr is back with outlandish claims about COVID-19.

Speaking with Norm Macdonald on his YouTube show “Quarantined With Norm Macdonald”, Barr suggested that the pandemic is a way of getting rid of people her age.

“I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation,” Barr said. “The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.”

“That would be a good thriller,” Macdonald responded.

Barr has been spending quarantine at her home in Hawaii where they “have one [coronavirus] case on the island” and 99 percent of the residents are sequestered and “doing what they are supposed to do.”

However, it is worth noting that Hawaii actually has 371 cases across the islands.

During all her time at home, the disgraced comedian now “[has] the time now to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit,” which includes most of Hollywood so she can “f**k over everybody in the f**king world over there.”

