Selena Gomez Announce ‘Boyfriend’ Release Date: ‘You Don’t Need Anyone Other Than Yourself To Be Happy’

Selena Gomez is using the impending release of “Boyfriend” to bring attention to two important issues.

Gomez announced “Boyfriend” would drop on Thursday. The song is one of three new tracks included on the deluxe edition of her latest album Rare. Gomez, 27, said the song “Boyfriend” is about anything but.

“Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend,'” she started. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.”

The deluxe version of Rare, featuring ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘She’ and ‘Souvenir,’ is out April 9th. You can presave it now and learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund in at the link in my bio. 🌹https://t.co/kefmbbVE00 pic.twitter.com/3geAFJ1x9E — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 6, 2020

“We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” the “Wizards of Waverly Place” actress continued. “Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic.”

Gomez will donate $1 of every Rare (Deluxe) order placed on her official store to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund.

“Because of that, I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now,” she concluded. “Rare (Deluxe), featuring ‘Boyfriend’ is out April 9th.”