Gwen Stefani Teases Blake Shelton Over His Slip-up During ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’

Gwen Stefani isn’t going to let Blake Shelton forget about getting tongue-tied during Sunday’s “ACM Presents: Our Country”.

The couple performed a romantic rendition of “Nobody But You” almost flawlessly but Shelton slipped up when he meant to tell viewers to “stay safe.”

“Say stace,” the country crooner accidentally said.

Stefani was quick to tease her beau as she posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, “#saysace Gx @blakeshelton.”

Even Shelton knew how to laugh at himself as he tweeted out “say stace.”

Say Stace everybody… Say Stace.. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 6, 2020

During the performance, the couple also gave their fans an update on how they are doing during the quarantine.

“We are also in lockdown, like the rest of you,” Shelton said.

“We… happen to be in Oklahoma hiding away from everybody, doing what we’re supposed to do,” he added. “And, we’re also doing what I think everybody else must be doing, which is… drinking all day.”