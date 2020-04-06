Disney Releases New Olaf Animation Featuring Josh Gad From Home

Josh Gad is keeping “Frozen” fans happy in isolation.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Hides From His Kids And ‘Frozen 2’

Disney Animation released a new “Frozen” featurette featuring everyone’s favourite talking snowman Olaf (sorry, Frosty.) The animation was whipped up fairly recently as Disney Animation reveals Gad did the voiceover while home while in self-quarantine.

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020

“Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favourite snowman, Olaf,” the Disney Animation’s Twitter shared on Monday. “ # AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond.”

Monday’s release is the first in a new series of shorts. The premiere episode runs just 41-seconds and is titled “Fun with Snow”.

RELATED: Disney+ To Start Streaming ‘Frozen II’ 3 Months Ahead Of Schedule

The Olaf-based series follows the long-awaited release of “Frozen II” back in November. The film had the highest all-time worldwide opening for an animated film and went on to gross $1.4 billion worldwide.