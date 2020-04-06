Bhad Bhabie Diverts Attention To COVID-19 When Accused Of Darkening Skin

Bhad Bhabie is being accused of darkening her skin, but she is using the ongoing coronavirus crisis to shift the attention.

RELATED: Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Billie Eilish Over Their Strained Friendship

The viral rapper whose real name is Danielle Bregoli was accused by several people of darkening her skin in new Instagram videos. Bhabie, 17, rejected the accusations and told her critics there were more important things to worry about.

“Umm I think that foundation is a little bit too dark on your face,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Okay this is black-fishing now for sure.”

“Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting my makeup done for a photoshoot?” she clapped back on her Instagram Story. “I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now.”

RELATED: An Inside Look At What It Takes To Be Bhad Bhabie

Bhabhi has had cultural appropriate accusations levied against her ever since she first gained attention on “Dr. Phil” in 2016.