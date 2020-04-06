Jared Padalecki Shares ‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Blooper Reel: ‘Please Watch Immediately’

It isn’t “Supernatural” without an off-the-wall blooper reel.

Fortunately, “Supernatural” did not disappoint fans with the surprisingly early release of the season 15 bloopers. Lead actor Jared Padalecki shared the behind-the-scenes video and insisted it is a must-watch: “Please watch immediately. Thank you and you’re welcome.”

The video titled “Tongue Tied” features quite a few slip-ups, from messed up lines to wardrobe malfunctions. Most notably, however, is poor Misha Collins who is at the mercy of Padalecki and Jensen Ackles’ pranks.

“Supernatural” season 15 is in the final season of the long-running dark fantasy show. The series finale was scheduled to air May 18 but has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

