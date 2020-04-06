Catherine O’Hara Teaching Moria Rose’s Vocabulary Along With Other Life Lessons Is The Only Thing You Need To Watch

On Monday night Catherine O’Hara took over “Schitt’s Creek” Instagram Live to teach everyone Moria Rose’s vocabulary.

Forget home school kids, this is all you will need to learn.

Blurring the lines between herself and her character, O’Hara became “Canada’s mom” as one Twitter user put it as she taught everyone new words along with a lesson in love.

RELATED: Dan Levy’s Emotional Reaction To The End Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, Talks ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Charity

“We will hold each other and we will ‘swavitate’ and there will ‘abligurition’ and ‘paizogony’ and ‘anaxiphilia’ once again, they will rule the day,” she told viewers.

“‘Swavitate’ is of course kiss, ‘abligurition’ is excess spending on food and drink, ‘paizogony’ is heavy petting…love play. Love play, that’s a nicer way of saying it,” the actress decided on.

There will never be anyone else like Catherine O’Hara. #schittscreek pic.twitter.com/Q9Ihh92kec — *•.♡ 丅 ♡.•* (@MmmEatGlass) April 7, 2020

She then defined anaxiphilia as a right to go back to, “especially as young people, your right to fall for people who are no way worthy of your love.”

“But that’s okay, that’s what we do,” she added.

RELATED: The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Are Hopeful They Stuck The Landing: ‘I Think We Did It’

Petition for Catherine O’Hara to be the only celeb allowed to do Instagram lives going forward pic.twitter.com/hFj0ZpAz9h — Patrick Kavanagh (@PatrickKTV) April 7, 2020

O’Hara also had a suggestion for what everyone should do when quarantine is over.

“Perhaps, when we get back to once was… a little laptea now and then,” she mused. “A laptea is a very crowded tea party in which guests sit on each other’s laps.”

Twitter loved every moment and made sure to share it on Twitter:

Catherine O’Hara is Canada’s mom and we are all proud to be her bébés 🥰💛 — Bianca (@biancasmalley) April 7, 2020

"don't be an influenzer." Catherine O'Hara just changed the game. — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 7, 2020

I have two degrees in linguistics but I learned more from Catherine O’Hara in that @SchittsCreek livestream than I ever did in university — vroom vroom, bitches (@ewwdavid) April 7, 2020

remember when catherine o'hara told us that our penises should be relaxed — hands (@roseapothicaire) April 7, 2020

"i hope our penises are relaxed……there's enough tension in the world" –catherine o'hara — david rose stan account 🌹🌹🌹 (@cypress_trees) April 7, 2020

Me being Catherine O’Hara’s reply guy for 37 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/2hNgjOTd5o — rachel (@milfmoirarose) April 7, 2020

Dear @TelevisionAcad @TheEmmys voters,

I believe Catherine O’Hara just proved to the world tonight what an amazing actor she truly is.

Now, give her all of the awards this year for #SchittsCreek!

Thanks for your consideration,

Devoted & delighted television audiences everywhere pic.twitter.com/bSGTzvlIWa — Angelé is busy (talking Schitt’s Creek) 💛 (@AngeleOutWest) April 7, 2020