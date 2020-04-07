Jennifer Lopez Admits Her Wedding To Alex Rodriguez Has Been Affected By Coronavirus Crisis

Jennifer Lopez is the latest celebrity to chat to Ellen DeGeneres about social distancing while being stuck at home on Tuesday’s show.

DeGeneres asks Lopez whether the coronavirus crisis has affected her wedding plans. The singer got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in March 2019.

As the talk-show host mentions she could’ve been tying the knot any day now, Lopez replies: “Any day now? Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out,” she continues.

Lopez goes on to say she’s been helping her twins Emme and Max, 12, with their school work.

The musician admits, “I help with the homework.”

Lopez also talks about her and Rodriguez’s viral TikToks, as well as her new Quibi series “Thanks a Million”.

This week’s lineup of “Ellen” guests includes an exclusive interview with Pink, as well as checks-ins with Drew and Brittany Brees, and David Spade.