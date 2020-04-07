Justin Bieber Nails Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Challenge

Justin Bieber is joining in with numerous others in the social media world by taking on the Drake “Toosie Slide” challenge.

It was only a matter of time before Drake became the talk of TikTok with his moves when he released his single last week.

Bieber got on board with the challenge Monday:

Drake’s music vid showed clips of a very eerie-looking Toronto, filmed while everyone is at home practising social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Canadian rapper gave fans a glimpse of his huge mansion in the clip, walking by his swimming pool, bar, kitchen, and marble hallways.

RELATED: Drake Shares Adorable First Pictures Of His 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

The video, in which Drake dons a mask and covers his face, has already been watched over 14 million times. Give it a watch below.