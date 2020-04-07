Adam Sandler And Jimmy Fallon Perform New Coronavirus Song ‘Don’t Touch Grandma’

Adam Sandler is back with a new song and an important message.

On Monday’s “The Tonight Show”, the “Uncut Gems” star appeared via video chat to perform a song with host Jimmy Fallon.

“Don’t Touch Grandma” is all about maintaining proper social distancing, particularly when it comes to older people, who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Don’t touch grandma, leave her alone. You could spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” they sang. “‘Cause grandmas like to pinch your cheeks and kiss and hug, but I don’t want my grandma to catch any superbug.”

Sandler appeared on the show last week as well, performing a song about the need for ventilators and thanking healthcare and other frontline workers.