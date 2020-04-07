Alyssa Milano Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations Against Joe Biden, Gets Slammed By Rose McGowan

Alyssa Milano is standing by her presidential candidate.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live”, the actress and vocal Time’s Up supporter broke her silence on recent allegations of sexual assault against former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden.

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Urges Donald Trump To Turn His Hotels Into Hospitals During Coronavirus Crisis

“I endorsed Joe Biden and there have been accusations against Joe about sexual assault… I have not publicly said anything about this, if you remembered it took me a long time to publicly say anything about Harvey as well,” Milano said.

“I believe that even though we should believe women and that is an important thing and what that statement really means is that for so long the go-to has been to not to believe them,” she continued. “So really we have to societally change that mindset to believing women, but that does not mean at the expense of not giving men their due process and investigating situations.”

The 47-year-old then explained why she is still supporting Biden despite the allegation.

“I have been very vocal about Biden and my support for him, I have known him for a long time. I did do my due diligence and the article that stood out to me was that Time’s Up decided not to take the case,” she said. “I did my work and I spoke to Time’s Up and I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I have known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation. I am sure that mainstream media would be jumping all over this as well if they found more evidence.”

Last month, a woman who had previously accused Biden of sexual harassment, opened up about an alleged incident in 1993.

As the allegation came to light, The Intercept reported that Time’s Up had declined to represent the accuser, citing their non-profit status restricted their use of funds so as not to affect political campaigns.

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had Two Abortions In 1993 Despite Being On Birth Control

After Milano tweeted out the clip from the radio show in which she explained her position on the Biden allegations, Rose McGowan harshly slammed her, calling her “a fraud” and “a lie.”

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

In response, Milano reiterated her support for McGowan, who was one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.