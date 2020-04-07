Kaley Cuoco Tells Jimmy Kimmel Quarantining ‘Forced’ Her To Move In With Husband Karl Cook After Nearly 2 Years Of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco joked quarantining has forced her to move in with her husband Karl Cook after being married for nearly two years.

Cuoco appeared on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and showed the host her collection of mugs and all her dogs laid down on the sofa.

The actress said of her other half, whom she wed on June 30, 2018, “We’ve been married a year and a half, have been together almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together.

“It’s been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realize, which is even better.”

Cuoco added of her new Hidden Hills home in California, “We moved in and I can’t find anything, but the house is great. I think Karl would love it if I found my makeup at some point.”

She then insisted she hasn’t really been doing that much apart from drinking and trying to keep her pets happy.

“We don’t have kids, we have 17,000 animals, so trying to keep them occupied and happy,” Cuoco shared.