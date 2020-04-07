Johnny Depp Recounts How His Finger Was Cut Off During Fight With Amber Heard

New details about the apparently toxic relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to emerge.

The Daily Mail obtained a video from a deposition in which Depp describes in detail how his finger was severed during a fight in 2015 with his ex-wife.

“Basically I had a pretty nasty injury that I actually had to protect her at the time,” Depp says in the clip. “And so I said that it was caught in the door in these huge accordion doors at this house, that wasn’t the case at all.”

He continues, “She smashed, she threw a vodka bottle at me and my, my hand was resting on the marble of the bar like that.

“The first bottle went whoosh just past my ear,” he recalls. “And the second one was a larger bottle and she threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar, which, this finger who I now call little Richard, was, the tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered.”

Depp adds, “I mean, it looked like Vesuvius and then I got infections. I ended up with MRSA twice, so it was very complicated. I was trying to just get the finger back, you know. And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to.”

Throughout their bitter divorce, Depp and Heard have levelled a number of assault accusations against each other.

The deposition was part of a lawsuit against Depp’s lawyer Jake Bloom, accusing him of improperly collecting more than $30 million during their 18-year working relationship.