Melissa Etheridge Believes Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Will ‘Always Remain Friends’

Melissa Etheridge was a big fan of Jen & Brad.

Appearing remotely on “Watch What Happens Live”, the singer, who performed at Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s wedding in 2000, was asked about the “hysteria” over their reunion at the SAG Awards earlier this year.

“Oh, God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned,” Etheridge laughed.

She then added, “Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful. I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts.”

Etheridge fondly recalled to herself, “Of course, we would always… those were the glory days… I remember those days.”

On the same show, guest Kristen Johnson also talked about dating Ryan Reynolds in the ’90s.

“It was so long ago I forgot, but literally, so nice, great guy, lovely. Lovely person,” she said.