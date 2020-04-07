Peter Weber Dishes On Self-Quarantining With Kelley Flanagan: I Know ‘What Makes Her Tick’

Peter Weber has gotten to know Kelley Flanagan very well in self-isolation.

Weber and Flanagan ended up in self-quarantine together and that had the Bachelor Nation talking. Weber, 28, called into “Bachelor Happy Hour” to give an update on his life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have no choice but to spend all our time together. I’m grateful for that… I look up to her and have so much respect for her,” Weber said of Flanagan. “I’ve definitely got to know her really well. What makes her tick and what annoys her.”

Weber said he definitely has grown to know Flanagan better than he ever knew Hannah Ann Sluss or Madison Prewett. He also addressed the relationship with Flanagan on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files”.

“My relationship with Kelley has been… serendipitous,” Weber said. “Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us. Over the Super Bowl, I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother, and I ran into her on the Saturday night.”

Weber then addressed the state of their relationship.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating,” he asserted. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

“I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” he added. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why, right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

Weber made his mark on the Bachelor Nation as a suitor on season 15 of “The Bachelorette” and subsequently led season 24 of “The Bachelor”.