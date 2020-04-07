Chris Hemsworth Stars In Action-Packed New Trailer For Netflix Film ‘Extraction’

Chris Hemsworth has shared the new trailer for his upcoming Netflix movie “Extraction”.

Hemsworth takes on the role of Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Rake tries to get the kid back alive but the teaser shows it’s no easy task.

So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for EXTRACTION with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home. April 24th on @NETFLIX. https://t.co/dmwlSSIOVn — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 7, 2020

The likes of Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour also star in the movie.

Credit: Netflix

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Is Leading Guided Meditations To Help Children Cope With Stress And Anxiety Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“Extraction” sees Chris Evans’ former “Captain America” stunt-double Sam Hargrave make his directorial debut, alongside “Avengers: Endgame” director Joe Russo.

Credit: Netflix

Hargrave told Entertainment Weekly of working with Hemsworth: “Our relationship began when I met Chris on the first ‘Avengers’ movie where I was doubling Chris Evans as ‘Captain America’, and he and I had some action scenes together and we got on well.”

Credit: Netflix

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Gives Away Six Free Weeks Of His Health And Fitness App Centr ‘During This Challenging Time’

“He was always really getting in there, and I got to direct him on a number of those in ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’, so we discussed the [‘Extraction’] script a lot in-between takes.

“Prior to me directing this movie, we were very close, but we knew each other in different ways; he was never my lead actor, like he was part of a big ensemble piece and I’d get him for little bits here and there, and I was an action director, not the director.”

“Extraction” launches on Netflix April 24.