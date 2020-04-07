Kelly Clarkson Reveals Which Song By The Other ‘Voice’ Judges She Is Tired Of Hearing

Kelly Clarkson really, really does not want to eat a hot wing.

Clarkson invited “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans onto her recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with Rita Wilson. Evans brought along a watered-down version of “Truth or Dab”, in which celebrities must answer potentially embarrassing questions or suffer the wrath of a hot wing.

“Name one song from a fellow ‘Voice’ judge that you hope you never have to hear again,” Evans asked.

“This is not because it’s not a great song. It’s because we ruined it by playing it too much. I love you, John Legend. I love ‘All of Me’ but I need a minute. I don’t want to hear it for a minute,” Clarkson replied. “I don’t want that hot wing. I’m risking our friendship because I don’t want that.”

Wilson was later asked which film she would most like to take off her resume. Clarkson jumped in and quickly mentioned how much she regrets “From Justin to Kelly”. Wilson, meanwhile, expressed how clueless her character in “Jingle All the Way” is.

“Why does my character not understand that Turboman is her husband? Like, how many superheroes sound like Arnold Schwarzenegger?” Wilson asked. “Like, how dumb is my character?”