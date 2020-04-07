Kristen Johnston Talks Dating Ryan Reynolds In The ’90s

Kristen Johnston still has fond memories of Ryan Reynolds from back in the day.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Shares New ‘Free Guy’ Teaser After Anticipated Movie’s Release Pushed To December

The 52-year-old “3rd Rock from the Sun” star was on “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday night and was asked about dating the Canadian actor in the ’90s.

“It was so long ago I forgot, but literally, so nice, great guy, lovely,” Johnston said.

She then added, “Lovely person.”

RELATED: Jonas Brothers & Ryan Reynolds Send Messages Of Hope To Would-Be Make-A-Wish Foundation Recipients

Johnston and Reynolds briefly dated in 1999, attending the premiere of “The Green Mile” together.