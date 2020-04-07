Billie Joe Armstrong Performs Cover Of Self-Isolation Anthem ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is here with a cover of the self-isolation anthem “I Think We’re Alone Now”.

Armstrong joined Jimmy Fallon via video to perform his take on the 1960s song by Tommy James and the Shondells that became a huge hit in the 1980s when Tiffany covered it. Armstrong has been debuting covers every Monday online as part of a “No Fun Monday” series, previously performing “Manic Monday” with the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs.

The coronavirus pandemic has put Green Day’s current tour on pause while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has been broadcasting a special “At Home” edition with in-studio production shut down. Armstrong has also revealed he’s written six new Green Day songs while in self-isolation.