Sadie Robertson Talks Giving Back To Brides Whose Weddings Were Affected By COVID-19

Sadie Robertson may be known for her starring role on “Duck Dynasty” but she’s about to be known for something else: a motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the 22-year-old charmer reveals how she’s spending her time at home in Louisiana with her husband Christian Huff, and how she’s giving back to brides whose weddings were postponed due to the coronavirus.

“We have learned so much about each other because, of course, we spent a lot of time together but now it’s, like, 24/7,” shares Robertson of self-isolating with her new husband. “The other day it was funny ’cause we don’t have anything to do and so I was like, ‘Let’s make up dances and make some songs and be creative and do all this stuff,’ and Christian’s like, ‘Or we could just read a book and chill?’ So we’re so opposite in that!”

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum tied the knot in late 2019 on her parents’ property in West Monroe, Louisiana, and she’s paying it forward to all the couples who have had to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Robertson revealed on her Instagram that she was hoping to help brides feel special as they were forced to postpone their big day: “I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day.”

Robertson asked her Instagram followers to write about their wedding plans in her comments so she can send them “a little something on that day to lift your spirits.”

With over 40,000 comments, she capped the number to 5,000 brides, to whom she will give a small present, but offered everyone else three free months of membership on her empowerment website, LO Fam.

“We started an online subscription base and we made it free to all these brides so they could come on and they could start a community group together,” shares Robertson. “There are thousands of brides on it now and they encourage each other, they share their engagement pictures, it’s so cute.”

Being a recent bride, Robertson can relate all too well with the planning, scheduling, and excitement that goes into a wedding day and she’s happy she can give back, telling Hickey, “I just love in times of difficulty and in times of crisis you see the light and we say, ‘Look for the good people, look for the people doing good.’

“It brings back the hope in humanity and the hope of what we’re all doing.”

Robertson’s latest book Live is available now.