Sadie Robertson Talks Giving Back To Brides Whose Weddings Were Affected By COVID-19

Sadie Robertson may be known for her starring role on “Duck Dynasty” but she’s about to be known for something else: a motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author.
While chatting with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the 22-year-old charmer reveals how she’s spending her time at home in Louisiana with her husband Christian Huff, and how she’s giving back to brides whose weddings were postponed due to the coronavirus.
“We have learned so much about each other because, of course, we spent a lot of time together but now it’s, like, 24/7,” shares Robertson of self-isolating with her new husband. “The other day it was funny ’cause we don’t have anything to do and so I was like, ‘Let’s make up dances and make some songs and be creative and do all this stuff,’ and Christian’s like, ‘Or we could just read a book and chill?’ So we’re so opposite in that!”
“You are good, good, ooo ooo You’re never gonna let – you’re never gonna let me down” These words have been running in my mind today. Today’s been hard. It just has. First off, there is a global pandemic. It’s sad, it’s scary, there is a lot of unknown, and we are all quarantined. That’s just real. Today, all of my things officially got canceled. The next thing i have to actually be at on my calendar is in September. It’s been years since I have been in the same place for longer than 2 weeks because of how much I travel for work, so that’s super weird to think about. All of the things I was excited for today were canceled. I know you all get that. Right after some of those tough conversations my Tik Tok got majorly hacked. Idk what all the person did but it was enough for tik tok to permanently ban my page. That was a bummer. Not the biggest problem ever but a bummer. I had fun with it! (I’ll let you know if i get it back or make another. Thanks for everyone who was following along) After that I just said, “man, this is just a bad day.” I was reminded of the conversation I had THIS MORNING BELIEVE IT OR NOT with someone who was talking about so many bad things and I said, here is the thing, “we will never understand why bad things happen, but we can never start questioning Gods goodness, because He is good. He has proven He is good. We know He is good. So we have to trust He is good and going to work it together all for good.” I don’t know how to wrap this in a bow in writing to do justice to the way I feel like God is wrapping the end of the day up in my life, but I can tell you that even though things can be bad – He still in good and He will not let you down. 💚💚💚 Things in this world will be bad sometimes and things will definitely let you down but the steadfast love of our God will not. In the midst of the bad I’m drawing to Him for something good.
The “Dancing With the Stars” alum tied the knot in late 2019 on her parents’ property in West Monroe, Louisiana, and she’s paying it forward to all the couples who have had to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Robertson revealed on her Instagram that she was hoping to help brides feel special as they were forced to postpone their big day: “I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day.”
I know so many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances. Being a bride this past year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day. I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day. You are not alone – you are so seen – i have spoken to a couple people who’s weddings have been affected, and i know there are many more. So if you’re a bride whose wedding has been affected by COVID-19: 1-comment your wedding date below 2-go to the link in my bio to fill out a google form with your address, details about your wedding and relationship 💍😍 I want to send you a little something on that day to lift your spirits, because even though it might not be your wedding day it should most definitely be a SPECIAL DAY💗 I also want to give you 3 free months on my LO fam online gathering where we have just created a bridal support group for those walking through this. I know there are a lot of you going through this, perhaps you can be there for one another. I’m so with you – sending so much love to all of you girls, XO💗 tag a bride you know needs a little encouragement 💍💘
Robertson asked her Instagram followers to write about their wedding plans in her comments so she can send them “a little something on that day to lift your spirits.”
With over 40,000 comments, she capped the number to 5,000 brides, to whom she will give a small present, but offered everyone else three free months of membership on her empowerment website, LO Fam.
“We started an online subscription base and we made it free to all these brides so they could come on and they could start a community group together,” shares Robertson. “There are thousands of brides on it now and they encourage each other, they share their engagement pictures, it’s so cute.”
Being a recent bride, Robertson can relate all too well with the planning, scheduling, and excitement that goes into a wedding day and she’s happy she can give back, telling Hickey, “I just love in times of difficulty and in times of crisis you see the light and we say, ‘Look for the good people, look for the people doing good.’
“It brings back the hope in humanity and the hope of what we’re all doing.”
Robertson’s latest book Live is available now.
Bringing a bit of joy to your feed today! This week y’all have donated over 350 books… we are absolutely blown away. How cool would it be if we reached our goal to donate 500 by the end of the week?! We believe it can happen with your help. And for those wondering what this is all about… or why we are asking people to donate books… This book is a fresh breath of life for anyone who reads. In this crazy season of life, we wanted to bless 500 girls by partnering with @mercymultiplied Our hope is to donate these books for girls to read as they are recovering from depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders and more. Sadie and our entire team has already donated. We hope you join us too. Tap the link in bio to donate and spread some LIFE! Note: team sadie and live original is not making any profit on these books. They are purchased and donated at cost (includes shipping) to get into the hands of girls who need them most. 💕