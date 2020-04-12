Livestream: Andrea Bocelli Delivers Easter Performance From Milan Cathedral

Andrea Bocelli is delivering a special Easter Sunday performance during an unprecedented time, and the special concert can be watched via livestream, beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Bocelli was invited by Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala to perform at the Duomo Cathedral in Milan on Easter Sunday.

“I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone — whether they are believers or not — truly needs right now,” Bocelli said in a statement.

“We will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride,” he continued. “It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration, which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.”

Sala expressed joy that Bocelli accepted the city’s invitation.

“This year, Easter will be very different for all of us,” the mayor expressed. “I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy, and the world.”

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation is raising money to help hospitals purchase necessary equipment to protect their medical staff. Donate here.