Alanis Morissette Breastfeeds On Cover Of ‘Health’, Speaks About Suffering Postpartum Depression In Candid Interview

Alanis Morissette discusses motherhood, breastfeeding, struggling with depression, and more in a candid new interview with Health.

The mother of three appears on the magazine’s cover while breastfeeding in the latest issue, out April 10.

She says she wanted to be pictured breastfeeding because she “loves women and moms so much.

“If I talk about it too much, I’ll start crying. I just think moms are so selfless day in and day out—women are just killing it all the time.

“And they are so often quietly suffering, or not-so-quietly suffering, and still going—functioning sufferers. And if there can be even one moment of respite that my humour around it or my validation of it can help—that’s why I did it. Plus, I love education and teaching.”

PHOTOGRAPHED BY KAYT JONES

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Says ‘You Oughta Know’ Was A ‘Revenge Fantasy’

The musician says of her postpartum experiences: “My first two children, it was mostly depression, suicidal ideation, and anxiety. But the depression was so ‘in my face’ that the anxiety was just background music.”

She adds of her third child, son Winter Mercy, whom she welcomed in August, “With this one, it’s mostly anxiety and almost no depression. I’ve come to understand that this is purely animal. On that animal level, you’re just supposed to be up all night feeding your baby and sleeping all day when they’re napping. Who the f**k does that? I don’t know any mom that is like, ‘I totally sleep when they sleep.’”

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Says Radio Stations Wouldn’t Play ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Because They Were ‘Already Playing A Female Artist’

Morissette says of talking to her kids about mental health: “Oh, we talk about therapy all the time. ‘Where’s Dad going? Oh, he’s going to therapy. What’s therapy? Oh, therapy is where someone really helps you understand your heart, and your soul, and your mind, and your story, and your thoughts.’

“And then with feelings, it’s a big deal for me to let them feel all the way through. I want to give them the feeling that they’re not alone, that I’m right here and they can feel it all the way through.”