Kelly Clarkson Soaks In ‘Tequila’ With Dan + Shay Cover

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kelly Clarkson has the crowd buzzing off “Tequila”.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” delivered yet another gem of a cover on its popular “Kellyoke” segment. Most recently, Clarkson covered Dan + Shay’s chart-topping 2018 song “Tequila”.

Clarkson proved once again she can nail just about any genre with her upbeat rendition of the country track. Clarkson, 37, was accompanied by a four-piece band and a backup singer.

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from Lady GagaDNCEMiley CyrusMaroon 5, and more.

