Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Thank Russell Crowe For ‘Beautiful’ Wedding Present

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell tied the knot last month and got some pretty great gifts to celebrate.

On Instagram, the couple shared a photo of the fig tree they received from Aussie actor Russell Crowe for their wedding.

Irwin and Powell also wished Crowe a happy birthday – the actor turned 56 on Tuesday.

The young couple got married on March 25 in a small ceremony at the gardens of Australia Zoo in Queensland, with only her mom Terri and her brother Robert in attendance. The wedding was originally scheduled for April 4, but the coronavirus pandemic forced Irwin and Powell to changed their plans last-minute.