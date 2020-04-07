Issa Rae Explains Why She Needed That ‘Insecure’ Hiatus: ‘Coming Back We Just Felt So Fresh’

Issa Rae is excited to have “Insecure” back, especially after taking a much-needed hiatus.

The star/creator of the hit HBO comedy is on the cover of Teen Vogue‘s April issue where she opened up about the decision to take two years off.

“’Insecure’ takes nine months out of my life. I’m pulling from life experience, and if you’re not living, then what are you really making? It’s a dream to be able to make this show — but I want to make sure that the show is also good,” she explained. “We needed a pause. Coming back… we just felt so fresh and excited to be there, and it showed. It felt like fun again.”

And Rae promises the wait will be worth it.

Photo: Yu Tsai for Teen Vogue

“I love this season so much,” she said. Season three we always knew was the building season. In the [writer’s room], we were always like, ‘Ooh, season four going to be lit!’ [This season is] just about asking the question: Are people in your life for a reason or a season?”

And the season won’t hold back on sensitive topics either.

“If I felt restricted by audience reaction, then I couldn’t make the show,” Rae admits. “We tune all that shit out because we just want to tell the best story. I don’t feel obligated to tell certain stories because of our audience, and I don’t feel restricted from telling certain stories because of our audience. It’s my story. Who’s going to tell me what to say?”

Photo: Yu Tsai for Teen Vogue

According to Rae, those two years off were productive as she built her film career, starring in “The Photograph” and “Little”.

“I just want to try different things [and] keep getting better… because I’ve never considered myself an actress,” Rae explained. “I always considered myself a writer-producer — and an actress for fun. I want to make sure that with each project I’m taking on, I’m bringing something to the table and not just showing up as me. A lot of people don’t get this opportunity, so I don’t want to take it for granted.”

“Insecure” returns April 12.