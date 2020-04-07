Khloe Kardashian Insists She ‘May Never Date Again’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian reveals she isn’t interested in dating right now.

Kardashian gets a visit from her mom Kris Jenner in a new “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clip, with the momager asking an array of questions about her daughter’s love life.

Kardashian explains how she hasn’t been on a date since splitting with daughter True’s father, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019.

She shares, “I have friends that are like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone.’ I just don’t care. I’m focused on myself and True and that’s just what I do.”

Kardashian even shares she might never date again after the infamous Thompson cheating scandal while she was pregnant. Thompson then kissed Kylie Jenner’s former pal Jordyn Woods at a house party last year.

Jenner tells the camera, “Khloe has definitely been through a rough year and, the fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me. Because, I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day,” before urging Kardashian to freeze her eggs.

Kardashian replies, “If I want to I will one day, I just don’t care to.”

“You need frozen eggs,” Jenner insists.

Despite the pressure from her mom, Kardashian tells the camera she’s absolutely fine being single.

“I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date,” she explains. “I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing. And I think that should be really empowering and should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon… I’m actually f**king fantastic.”

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.