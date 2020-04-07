Nikki And Brie Bella Discuss Relationship With Estranged Father In ‘Total Bellas’ Sneak Peek

Nikki and Brie Bella are opening up about their father in a brand new sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of “Total Bellas”.

While discussing Jon Garcia with their mom, Kathy Colace, the twin sisters who are both currently pregnant, discuss where they stand with their father, which ends in a heated argument with Colace.

At the beginning of the clip, Nikki explains that she believes “people can change.”

“A part of me feels like maybe dad is in a better place now,” she added. “I haven’t seen him in, what? Over five years.”

But Brie admits she would like to “start a new relationship” with Garcia, revealing she’s actually seen him twice over the past year. The new information left Colace uncomfortable.

“Wow, you never even said anything,” she told Brie.

“For a long time, we’d go on and off. And it really took my husband to be like, ‘Brie, if my dad was still alive, I’d do anything in the world to text him. You’re lucky you have that,'” Brie later explained in a confessional. “I don’t want to hang onto anger. I don’t want to keep thinking about the past. I just want to let go. But I didn’t tell my mom because I knew it would hurt her.”