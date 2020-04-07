Post Malone Fires Back With Countersuit After Being Slapped With ‘Circles’ Lawsuit

Post Malone is being sued over the creative direction of his smash hit “Circles”.

“Circles” was a big hit for Malone and nabbed him more than 10 chart-topping credits all around the world. Malone, 24, is being accused of not giving proper credit to fellow musician Tyler Armes, per legal documents obtained by Bloomberg and TMZ.

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Launches $94M Lawsuit From Prison

Armes is suing Malone for not compensating or crediting the former for his involvement in crafting “Circles”. Armes claims he co-wrote the chords and the bassline for the song and also contributed to the guitar melody.

Armes was allegedly offered 5 per cent of publishing royalties with no songwriting credits. Armes pushed for a bigger cut and credits and was reportedly told “no.”

RELATED: James Franco Challenges ‘False And Inflammatory’ #MeToo Lawsuit

Producer Frank Dukes, who does have a songwriting credit on “Circles”, is also named in the lawsuit and was allegedly present for the 2018 jam session that sparked “Circles”.

On Tuesday evening, Malone fired back but filming a counterclaim, alleging that Armes has no claim to his hit single “Circles.”

In his suit, reported Billboard, Malone contends that Armes did not co-write the song and has no claim to its copyright.

“It is an age-old story in the music business that when a song earns the type of runaway success that ‘Circles’ has garnered, and individuals will come out of the woodwork falsely claim to take credit for the song, and demand unwarranted and unearned windfall profits from the song,” reads Malone’s complaint.