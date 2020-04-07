Post Malone Slapped With ‘Circles’ Lawsuit

Post Malone is being sued over the creative direction of his smash hit “Circles”.

“Circles” was a big hit for Malone and nabbed him more than 10 chart-topping credits all around the world. Malone, 24, is being accused of not giving proper credit to fellow musician Tyler Armes, per legal documents obtained by Bloomberg and TMZ.

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Launches $94M Lawsuit From Prison

Armes is suing Malone for not compensating or crediting the former for his involvement in crafting “Circles”. Armes claims he co-wrote the chords and the bassline for the song and also contributed to the guitar melody.

Armes was allegedly offered 5 per cent of publishing royalties with no songwriting credits. Armes pushed for a bigger cut and credits and was reportedly told “no.”

RELATED: James Franco Challenges ‘False And Inflammatory’ #MeToo Lawsuit

Producer Frank Dukes, who does have a songwriting credit on “Circles”, is also named in the lawsuit and was allegedly present for the 2018 jam session that sparked “Circles”.

Malone and his camp have yet to publicly acknowledge the lawsuit.