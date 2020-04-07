Hoda Kotb Looks Shocked As Tracy Morgan Reveals Details About His Sex Life During Live ‘Today’ Interview

Hoda Kotb didn’t quite know what to say as Tracy Morgan gave her a little too much information about his sex life during his “Today” interview Tuesday.

Kotb asked Morgan what it’s been like in the Morgan household during quarantine, with the actor replying: “Me and my wife have been quarantining for three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant.”

Tracy Morgan really out here telling Hoda he's impregnating his wife 3 times…talking about Coronavirus sex role-playing …😂 pic.twitter.com/ZbanQZRYtf — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 7, 2020

Morgan married his second wife Megan Wollover in 2015. The couple are parents to 6-year-old daughter Maven.

As if that wasn’t enough information, Morgan went on: “Also we’re role-playing a lot now. She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure.”

“She’d do anything to save her grandfather’s life, I mean anything,” he added, as Kotb awkwardly responded: “You are a creative one.”

It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

Despite joking around at the start of the interview, Morgan did finish up on a serious note.

“We all gotta pull together as people now. Now is not the time for blame and all of these other things and anger. It’s here now. We gotta just be together,” he shared. “We gotta all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it. Nobody wants to attract it. Nobody wants to get it, so let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do to protect our kids and our pets.”