Jennifer Aniston Had A Good Time Watching Her Ex John Mayer’s Instagram Livestream

Jennifer Aniston has been enjoying lurking her exes in self-isolation.

Over the weekend, John Mayer hosted a livestream on Instagram and discussed the recent passing of music legend Bill Withers.

As some fans tuning in noticed, his ex Aniston had tuned in to her ex’s stream, and when he made a joke at his own expense, she commented, “😂😂😂.”

John Mayer having a serious emotional moment in a livestream: “EVERYTHING Bill Withers said was useful… 4% of what I say is useful.”

Jennifer Aniston: pic.twitter.com/yU81bLCc7E — Archibald Octavius Jeffrey (@_JeffSchmeff) April 6, 2020

Aniston and Mayer dated back in 2008, split soon after, and then got back together in early 2009. They broke-up for good in March 2009.

A source told People at the time, “They had some disagreements and decided to not continue to see each other. Jen is moving on with her life like she always does. She seems happy.”